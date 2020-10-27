Elmer Voudrie

May 18, 1932 - Oct. 24, 2020

MATTOON - Elmer Voudrie, 88, of Mattoon, IL passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday, October 24, 2020.

Elmer was born May 18, 1932 to Clarence and Oneta (Knabel) Voudrie in Mulberry Grove, IL. He grew up in the Christian County area as part of a family of 13 including three sets of twins! After graduating from Pana High School in 1951, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force along with his twin, Delmer. Following his time in the service, he returned to central Illinois and enrolled at EIU, thanks to the GI Bill. While at Eastern he met the love of his life Myrna Slover of Sullivan IL. They graduated from EIU in 1958 and were married June 7, 1959 at First Christian Church, Sullivan.

In 1960 Elmer and Myrna settled in Effingham. Elmer worked in the accounting department at Norge/Borg Warner where he was involved in the transition to the original computer recordkeeping. In 1969 Elmer and Myrna and their three small children moved to Mattoon and Elmer started work at the computer center at EIU and also completed his MBA. He served in various capacities at EIU until retirement in 1995.

After retirement Elmer was able to indulge his passion for volunteer work. The family are long time members of Mattoon First Baptist where Elmer served in various ways including many years as treasurer and bookkeeper. He was also involved in choir, various boards and committees, Sonshine Circle, Joy Givers and anywhere he was needed. He has been affectionately known as the "energizer bunny" as no one could keep up with him carrying tables, running the dishwasher, and other cleanup and maintenance projects.

He was also part of the wider mission, serving as part of the American Baptist Great Rivers Region organization and also the General Board of the national American Baptist Churches -USA. He loved working with the American Baptist Men Disaster Relief team helping with various cleanup in disaster in the Midwest such as Joplin, Quincy, Hannibal, Cav-in Rock and others. Their unofficial motto-Have Chain Saw-Will Travel!

Elmer has also been very active in the Mattoon Lions Club, serving several terms as President and Secretary. He especially liked chairing the annual sweet corn project which involved pulling and selling the locally grown sweet corn with the proceeds going to the Mattoon Community Food Center-another of Elmer's favorite volunteer opportunities. Elmer recently received the prestigious President's Award for service from the international Lions organization.

Elmer's full schedule of volunteer activities resulted in the local Jefferson Award for Public Service in 2015. Above all Elmer treasured his family. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren and tried to support all their activities-even campaigning for son Greg's recent effort to become Coles County Sheriff. A recent high point was being part of an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. with son Greg as guardian.

Elmer and Myrna thought they had passed one of the great hurdles of parenting as all three children were part of the National Honor Society and they were never contacted by the police to come and pick up their wayward child! One of his goals was to live long enough to dance at the oldest granddaughter's wedding-he didn't quite make it!

Elmer had a longtime passion for gardening and loved giving away his produce to friends, neighbors and the food bank. Time spent outdoors with yard work or garden was golden. Elmer and Myrna were able to travel extensively and participate in many family functions (12 siblings!).

Left to cherish his memory are Myrna, his wife of 61 years; children: Becky ((Dave) Lothian of Glenview IL, Greg (Cindy) of Maryville IL, and Gary of Mattoon; grandchildren: Russell and Lucas Voudrie and Tori and Sarah Lothian; brothers: Delmer (Sharon) of Pana IL, Ron (Linda) and Bob (Sandy) of Decatur, Leto of Moweaqua, Stanley (Mary) of Morton IL; sisters: Linda (Harold) Baldock of Owaneco IL and Leola Konecki of Chicago; sisters in law: Verla Voudrie of Pana, Sylvia Voudrie of Arkansas and Greta Voudrie of Minnesota; sister and brother in law Ron and Marilyn Andres of Burleson TN; and numerous nieces and nephews and other extended family. Elmer was predeceased by parents; in laws Russel and Vera Slover of Sullivan; brothers: Cyril, Duaine, Cletus, Clarence Jr., and Alfred, sisters in law: Rose, Irene, and Dorothy; and brother in law Ron Konecki.

Funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 1804 South Ninth, Mattoon IL with visitation two hours before the service on Thursday, October 29, 2020 with Pastor Dennis Strawn officiating. A family luncheon will follow at the church and the graveside committal service at 2:00 p.m. at Greenhill Cemetery in Sullivan IL. Schilling Funeral Home of Mattoon is assisting the family with arrangements. Masks are required; social distancing and other safety guidelines will be followed. Memorials may be given to First Baptist Church, 1804 South Ninth, Mattoon IL 61938 or Mattoon Community Food Center, 600 Moultrie, Mattoon IL 61938.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.