Estelle Lorraine White

Oct. 21, 1922 - Oct. 3, 2020

NEOGA - Estelle Lorraine White, 97, of Neoga, IL passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the UnityPoint Methodist Hospital in Peoria, IL. Lorraine was born October 21, 1922, in Elgin, IL, the daughter of Elvin and Elizabeth (Reynolds) Andrews. Lorraine married Ralph R. White on June 25, 1942, in Alexandria, LA. Mr. White passed away October 28, 2008. Mrs. White was a teacher and once a state finalist for the Outstanding Illinois Educator award. She began her teaching career in a one-room school in Rose Hill, IL and retired from the Neoga Community School District Unit #3 after 27 years. Lorraine was a member of the First Christian Church of Neoga, IL, a charter member of the Neoga Business and Professional Women, and a member of the Neoga American Legion Auxiliary, the Illinois Education Association, and the Illinois Retired Teachers Association.

Mrs. White is survived by two sons, Ralph White Jr. (Martha) of Neoga, Illinois, and Ronnie White (Sue) of Effingham, IL; daughter, Cheryl Randolph (Gene) of Varna, IL; five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ralph White, three brothers, three sisters, and one grandson.

Memorials are suggested to the Neoga Beautification Committee C/O City of Neoga P.O. Box 248 Neoga, IL 62447, or the First Christian Church @ 190 E 6th St. Neoga, IL 62447.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private Funeral Service will be held at the First Christian Church in Neoga, IL and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Neoga Memorial Cemetery of Neoga, IL. The Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga is assisting with arrangements.

