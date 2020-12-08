Esther Louise Ptomey

July 16, 1931 - Dec. 6, 2020

MATTOON - Esther Louise Ptomey, age 89 of Mattoon, IL passed away surrounded by her loved ones, Sunday evening, December 6, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

A funeral service in her honor will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938; Pastor Brad Brown will officiate with the assistance of Pastor Matt Frederick. A committal service will immediately follow in Beals Cemetery in Trilla, IL. The visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Esther was born on July 16, 1931 in Mattoon, IL to the late Thomas M. and Effie F. (Hornbeck) Dobbs. She married Robert Lee Ptomey on May 23, 1952 in Charleston, IL; he preceded her in death on July 14, 1983. She is survived by one son, Michael D. Ptomey and wife Cassidy of Mattoon, IL; four grandchildren: Shannon Ptomey, Dustin Ptomey, Blake Masse, Keira Ptomey all of Mattoon, IL; one great-grandchild, Riley Schaffer; three brothers: Robert Dobbs of Mattoon, IL, Earl Dobbs of Mattoon, IL, Roger Dobbs of Charleston, IL. She is preceded in death by two sons, John and Gary Ptomey; eight brothers and two sisters.

After more than forty years of dedicated service, Esther retired from General Electric in Mattoon, IL in 1991. She had previously worked at Mattoon Memorial Hospital and Brown Shoe Company where she would often reminisce, telling stories of the earlier years she so enjoyed.

A loving and warmhearted woman, Esther had a passion for helping others. One of her most endearing traits was her unconditional love and the nurturing care she provided her family. Her highest concern was the well-being of ones she dearly loved.

An encourager, Esther never missed a sporting event for her children or grandchildren, always there supporting and cheering. She loved travelling, some memorable places she went to were Las Vegas and Colorado. She attended Family Worship Center and was a former member of the Eagles Club and Moose Lodge of Mattoon, IL.

Esther will be remembered as a loving mom, grandma, and friend to many.

Please visit www.mitchelljerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.