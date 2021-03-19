Menu
Ethel Marie Roberts
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Markwell Funeral Home - Casey
200 N. Central Ave.
Casey, IL

Ethel Marie (Robinson) Roberts

Feb. 24, 1942 - March 16, 2021

MATTOON - Ethel Marie (Robinson) Roberts, age 79, of Mattoon, IL formerly of Westfield, IL passed away at 8:19 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Kindred Hospital in Peoria, IL. She was born February 24, 1942 in Westfield, IL the daughter of Jesse B. Robinson and Mabel M. Willison Robinson. On November 2, 1958 she married Charles Raymond Roberts in Westfield, IL.

Survivors include her husband of sixty two years, Charlie Roberts of Mattoon, IL; children: Charles A. Roberts (Phyllis) of Mattoon, IL, Kevin M. Roberts (Jessie) of Mattoon, IL; Stephen D. Roberts (Diane) of Windsor, IL and Crystal Renee Cohoon (Chad) of Mattoon, IL; brother, Ronald Robinson (Pam) of Martinsville, IL; sister, Vickie Benefiel (Alan) of Greenup, IL; sister in law, Charlotte Robinson of Lake City, FL; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, William Robinson; sisters: Mary Carrell and Peggy Ann Robinson; and great granddaughter, Bianca Bolen.

Ethel was retired after many years of private home health care and a nursing assistant in many nursing homes in the Mattoon, IL area. She was a faithful member of Bible Baptist Church in Mattoon, IL. Ethel enjoyed flower gardening, camping and spending time with her cats. She especially loved any time she could spend with her grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Bible Baptist Church, 3401 Marion Ave., Mattoon, IL. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. with Pastor Ryan Haden officiating. Burial will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery, Westfield, IL.

Memorial donations may be made to Coles County Animal Shelter, 6818 N Co Rd 1120 E, Charleston, IL 61920 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To view the full obituary, send a condolence message or post photos, visit www.markwellfuneralhome.com. Markwell Funeral Home of Casey – Westfield, IL is in charge of the arrangements.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Bible Baptist Church
3401 Marion Ave., Mattoon, IL
Mar
20
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Bible Baptist Church
3401 Marion Ave., Mattoon, IL
Mar
20
Burial
3:00p.m.
Maple Hill Cemetery
Westfield, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ethel was a great lady and made one smile just being around her! I will miss her dearly.
Kim
March 19, 2021
