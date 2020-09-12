Eunice Ann Stevens

JULY 22, 1925 - SEPT. 10, 2020

CHARLESTON - Eunice Ann Stevens, age 95, of Charleston, joined her husband in their Heavenly Home on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 921 Madison Avenue in Charleston, with Father Braden Maher presiding. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon. There will be no public visitation. Memorials in her honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and left at the funeral mass or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Ann was born July 22, 1925 in New Orleans, Louisiana, a daughter of the late John and Corrine (Dupaquier) Gebbs. Left to cherish their many fond memories are her children, daughters: Judith Wheeler and Donna Morton (John) of Charleston, and Gary Stevens (Renee) of Lenexa, Kansas; seven grandchildren: Melissa Stevens, Michelle Smolen (Jim), Kaitlin Stevens, Jill Stevens, Jonathan Morton (Julianne), Laura Morton (Steve), Lisa Markus (Joel); and four great-grandchildren: Alex and Elizabeth Morton and Simone and Isaac Markus. In addition to her parents and Maurice, her loving and devoted husband of 74 years, Ann was preceded by a daughter, Janet Stevens and brothers, Clyde, John Jr. and Donald Gebbs, and sisters, Norma Jones, Lynn King, and Ione Perry.

Ann was a graduate of McDonogh High School in New Orleans. During World War II, she volunteered as a nurse's aide at the Touro Infirmary in New Orleans. After meeting a handsome soldier and the love of her life, Ann was united in marriage to Maurice E. Stevens on February 24, 1946. Following the ceremony, they boarded the City of New Orleans train, bound for Charleston, a place they would call home for the next 74 years. Ann was employed for many years in the payroll department at Moore Business Forms. Following her retirement in 1987, she became an avid gardener and established and meticulously cared for her beautiful flower beds. She also took time to enjoy other hobbies and activities such as sewing, baking, reading and long walks. She also loved spending time on the dance floor with Maurice improving on their ballroom dancing skills and through the years she came to love Chicago Cubs baseball and became an avid fan.

Ann was a devout member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and her strong faith was exemplified in her daily life. She was a person of high moral character accompanied by a sincere kindness and love for others. She was the matriarch of her family as well as a wonderful role model. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the greatest joys of her life and she was their strongest supporter and avid spectator at their many activities. She took great pride in all her family and their accomplishments. She will be greatly missed, and always admired and remembered for her steadfast love and devotion.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to leave condolences for Ann's family.