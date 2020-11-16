Evelyn Louise (Cooper) Pugh

TOLEDO - Evelyn Louise (Cooper) Pugh, 82, of Toledo, IL passed away peacefully on November 13th, 2020. A walk through visitation will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Barkley Funeral Chapel in Toledo from 1:00 to 2:00. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. at Toledo Cemetery.

Evelyn was a loving wife to her husband, Norbert, of 54 years, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She was an active member of the community and enjoyed being on the go. Playing card games with friends and attending concerts or sporting events of grandchildren were her favorite pastimes. Evelyn retired from Cumberland Rehab and Health Care after 25 years, was a member of the Toledo Christian Church, Order of the Eastern Star, and The Red Hat Society. She was involved in activities at the Life Center of Cumberland County and also volunteered her time at the Heartland Christian Village in Neoga.

She is survived by three children: Debra Stinson (Dan) of Toledo, Douglas Pugh (Kathy) of Toledo, Cynthia Fedrigon (Tom) of St. Elmo; 12 grandchildren: Kylie Fehrenbacher (Joe), Joshua James (Boyoung), Jim Stinson (Stacey), Christina Pugh (Brad Strong), Laura Brown (Jake), Kimberly Keck (Jayson), Alex Pugh (Cheyne White), Jordan Fedrigon, Kaelyn Fedrigon, Gracie Fedrigon, Elijah Fedrigon, Amber Behrends (Bill); 14 great-grandchildren and four sisters Marie Ingram (Charles) of Harrisburg, Joan Oakley (Bernard) of Charleston, Linda Pickins of Indianapolis, IN and Ila Mae Ray of Mattoon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norbert Pugh, parents, Leslie and Faye Cooper, and two sisters Carolyn Miller and Charlene Roy.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Life Center of Cumberland County.