Floyd. Where to start? What to say? Well first of all, I can not say "Floyd" without saying "Lloyd". For as long as I can remember, it has always been "Floyd and Lloyd" or "Lloyd and Floyd". They came as a package, and now, half of that package is gone. On reflecting on our times together, there are a lot that I could write about, like the endless ball games on Oak Street, or the time that I threw a basketball at Floyd and unexpectedly chipped one of his front teeth, which couldn´t be capped until he was 18, or of the cardinal rule, that he broke, which all high school boys knew, that they could never date a sister of a friend, or of the two week road trip we took to California between our junior / senior year in high school... or of our experiences playing football, or basketball, or wrestling or track, but I won´t. Instead, I would like to say a few words about the man and his character, his integrity, his friendship. Some say that he may have had a mischievous sense of adventure. That was truly in his nature, but I can also hear him saying on many occasions something like, "Why did `we´ or `I´ do that...?", or "That will never happen again..." There is one such occasion that I would like to share. Lloyd played baseball, and when he was in (I think) Little League, he would umpire Pee Wee League baseball games. He usually umpired them at the baseball field at Columbian School (both of which are long gone). On one such occasion, Floyd and I went down to watch him at work. We stood by the backstop and heckled and hassled his callings for about two innings. All until Lloyd had had enough and all 4´9" of him came over and gave us a piece of an umpire´s mind. Now, I was willing to go back and do it again, but Floyd indicated in no uncertain terms that that would never happen again. For the past twenty plus years, Nancy and I have walked our dogs by that long-forgotten field. And every time we pass that area, I see the diamond, and yes, Lloyd, and I can still feel the wrath of that umpire. Being Floyd´s friend meant being his "best friend", and he had a lot of "best friends". For no matter how many years had passed between get togethers, with him, it was as if no time had passed at all. When in the area, he always made a point to stop and see as many people as he could. And they were all his "best of friends". He had no other kind. That was who he was. That was what he did. It was truly, "the best of times..." He will be sorely missed.

Dennis Overmyer Friend June 16, 2021