Floyd G. Leonard
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021

Floyd G. Leonard

March 28, 1947 - May 30, 2021

SUN CITY, Arizona - Floyd G. Leonard, 74, passed away May 30, 2021, after a courageous two-year battle with stage IV esophageal cancer. Floyd was born March 28, 1947, in Escanaba, Michigan to Claude and Mary (Carnes) Leonard. He was the youngest of six children and had a penchant for mischief.

Floyd graduated from Mattoon High School in 1966 and went on to attend Eastern Illinois University where he was a proud member of Phi Sigma Epsilon fraternity. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Zoology and Botany in 1971 and a Master's degree in Education in 1973. Floyd worked in educational sales which moved him from Chicago to San Francisco to Los Angeles and finally to the Phoenix area. He traveled often for sales calls and explored the country while helping other sales associates. He enjoyed reading, mostly historical novels, and biographies as well as fiction. He also enjoyed camping, writing, and spending time with his family. He had an unbreakable bond with his twin brother Lloyd.

Floyd married Sandra Sawyer of Chicago, Illinois in 1972. They had four children all of whom graduated from four-year universities. Floyd was a devoted father and enormously proud of his children and their accomplishments. After 29 years of marriage, Floyd divorced. He lived the last five years of his life with Lorraine Pelletier of Sun City, Arizona.

Floyd is survived by his children: Laura (Steve), Angie (Rob), Melissa, Chad who all live in the Phoenix area; his four grandchildren: Trevor, Alexandra, Kailey, Cole; and his siblings: David Leonard of Danville, Illinois; Claudia Richardson (Gail) of Arcadia, Arizona; Sara Reed (David) of Charleston, Illinois and Lloyd Leonard of Nixa, Missouri. Floyd was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Ray Leonard.

Floyd will be remembered most for his generous heart and kind soul. There will be no service and Floyd will reach his final resting place at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon, Illinois in the Fall of 2021.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Jun. 5, 2021.
Floyd. Where to start? What to say? Well first of all, I can not say "Floyd" without saying "Lloyd". For as long as I can remember, it has always been "Floyd and Lloyd" or "Lloyd and Floyd". They came as a package, and now, half of that package is gone. On reflecting on our times together, there are a lot that I could write about, like the endless ball games on Oak Street, or the time that I threw a basketball at Floyd and unexpectedly chipped one of his front teeth, which couldn´t be capped until he was 18, or of the cardinal rule, that he broke, which all high school boys knew, that they could never date a sister of a friend, or of the two week road trip we took to California between our junior / senior year in high school... or of our experiences playing football, or basketball, or wrestling or track, but I won´t. Instead, I would like to say a few words about the man and his character, his integrity, his friendship. Some say that he may have had a mischievous sense of adventure. That was truly in his nature, but I can also hear him saying on many occasions something like, "Why did `we´ or `I´ do that...?", or "That will never happen again..." There is one such occasion that I would like to share. Lloyd played baseball, and when he was in (I think) Little League, he would umpire Pee Wee League baseball games. He usually umpired them at the baseball field at Columbian School (both of which are long gone). On one such occasion, Floyd and I went down to watch him at work. We stood by the backstop and heckled and hassled his callings for about two innings. All until Lloyd had had enough and all 4´9" of him came over and gave us a piece of an umpire´s mind. Now, I was willing to go back and do it again, but Floyd indicated in no uncertain terms that that would never happen again. For the past twenty plus years, Nancy and I have walked our dogs by that long-forgotten field. And every time we pass that area, I see the diamond, and yes, Lloyd, and I can still feel the wrath of that umpire. Being Floyd´s friend meant being his "best friend", and he had a lot of "best friends". For no matter how many years had passed between get togethers, with him, it was as if no time had passed at all. When in the area, he always made a point to stop and see as many people as he could. And they were all his "best of friends". He had no other kind. That was who he was. That was what he did. It was truly, "the best of times..." He will be sorely missed.
Dennis Overmyer
Friend
June 16, 2021
Floyd.......will always be remembered by me, as one of the kindest, most empathetic, and gracious people I have known. A true and wise friend, and always the adult in the room. God bless him and all those who he loved. Andrea Sparks McGarvey
Andrea McGarvey
June 16, 2021
There are just so many ways to describe this amazing man. Floyd was such a big part of our family. I remember my mom and dad telling me about this wonderful couple they met, Floyd and Lorraine when I flew to spend time with my parents Floyd picked me up at the airport. By the time we got to my parents I realized why they loved him so much. Floyd was strong but sensitive, funny but with a serious side, a gentle man but strong and hard working. Lorraine was the love of his life and they were the perfect couple. A week before my mom passed Floyd went and polished her nails for her. We considered Floyd family and loved him so much. He will be greatly miss by me and Michele & Terry. Floyd left his footprint on our hearts. Rest In Peace and may your family find peace in knowing you are at peace with our Lord
Dee Dee E Kayajanian
Friend
June 7, 2021
Floyd was a good friend and will be greatly missed by all of us. He loved and deeply cared for his family and we keep them in our hearts and prayers during this difficult time.
Tom Carie
June 7, 2021
So sad to hear of Floyd's passing. He was an exceptional human being that will truly be missed. My prayers go out to Lloyd and the entire family for strength during this trying time.
Dick Mattox
Friend
June 6, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to the Leonard family & friends. May God's love, comfort, & peace surround you at this time & always.
Marsha Cochran Stewart
June 6, 2021
Sincere condolences to Sarah, Lloyd and entire Leonard family on the loss of their loved one and a great childhood neighbor and friend
Karen Cox Bateman
Friend
June 5, 2021
Sad day to hear the news of Floyds passing. As a grade school buddy and though high school, Floyd stood out as a leader in all that he did, a great friend that will be miss.
Terry Sparling
Friend
June 5, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to the family of friends of Floyd.
Diana Strole
June 5, 2021
