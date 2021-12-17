Menu
Frances E. Goad
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Edwards Funeral Home
221 East Main Street
Arcola, IL

Frances E. Goad

ARCOLA - Frances E. Goad, 83, of Arcola, IL, passed away at 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, a the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main St. in Arcola, IL. Rev. Rodney Houser will officiate. Burial will be in the Arcola Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

To view the full obituary please visit www.edwardsfh.net.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Edwards Funeral Home
221 East Main Street, Arcola, IL
Dec
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Edwards Funeral Home
221 East Main Street, Arcola, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Edwards Funeral Home
