Frances E. Goad

ARCOLA - Frances E. Goad, 83, of Arcola, IL, passed away at 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, a the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main St. in Arcola, IL. Rev. Rodney Houser will officiate. Burial will be in the Arcola Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

To view the full obituary please visit www.edwardsfh.net.