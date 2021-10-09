Frances "Jeanne" Kelly

Nov. 16, 1927 - Oct. 7, 2021

CHARLESTON - Frances "Jeanne" Kelly, age 93 of Charleston, IL passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

A graveside service in her honor will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon, IL; Reverend Ron Dickinson will officiate. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938 is in charge of services.

Jeanne was born on November 16,1927 in Burlington, IA, the daughter of the Late James F. and Dorabelle (Bailey) Neason. She married Charles E. Kelly, Sr. on September 27, 1947, in Ottumwa, IA; he preceded her in death on August 18, 1983.

She is survived by her son, Thomas "Tom" B. Kelly and wife Teri of Baton Rouge, LA; three granddaughters: Marnie J. Maguire and husband Michael of Mattoon, IL; Marcie A. Miner and husband Mark of Cooks Mill, IL, Chelsey M. Butler and husband Matt of San Angelo, TX; four great-grandchildren: Merissa Zobrist and husband Blake of Highland, IL, Danielle Lawrence and husband Jeramy of Mattoon, IL, John Maguire and wife Cassidy of Mattoon, IL, Dylan Miner of Cooks Mill, IL; five great great-grandchildren: Elexya Zorbrist, Chase Sawyer, Rayden Maguire, Skarlet Maguire, Maddie Ramsey; one brother, James Neason of Mattoon, IL; two sisters: Georgeann VanDyke of San Antonio, TX, Geraldine Neason of Las Vegas, NV; one son-in-law, Leland "PeeWee" Bough; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her son, Charles E. Kelly, Jr.; two daughters: Georgia L. Bough and Deborah L. Sharp; one brother, Thomas Neason; two sisters: Nancy Zahrn and Norma Wishard; and one son-in-law, Stephen Sharp.

Jeanne was employed by RR Donnelly in Mattoon for many years in the publishing room. She loved listening to music, especially the Big Band era and Lawrence Welk. She loved her animals dearly and always enjoyed reading a good book; as her eyesight declined, Jeanne enjoyed many audio books.

She will be forever remembered for loving nature and giving heart. She loved her family dearly, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. They will cherish her memory for years to come.

Memorials in her honor may be made to Coles County Animal Shelter, 6818 North County Road 1120 East, Charleston, IL, 61920.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.