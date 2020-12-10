Fred Whitlock

Aug. 10, 1943 - Dec. 8, 2020

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee - Fred Whitlock of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on December 8, 2020. He was the first son born to the late Jim and Marylou Whitlock. He graduated from Mattoon High in 1961 and Southern Illinois University in 1967. He married Susan Salzburg in 1974 and they had a son, Ben. Susan passed away in 2002. Fred taught students in Mattoon for one year before moving to the east coast and getting into the food service industry where he worked for over 30 years. He was a former member of the Illinois National Guard. In 1961 he helped lead the MHS golf team to a big 12 conference championship and in 1964 became club champion at Mattoon Golf and Country Club.

He leaves behind son, Ben; daughter-in-law, Staci and grandchildren: Abbie and Hogan, all of Murfreesboro. He also leaves behind brother, Joe and wife, Jeannette of Mattoon and nephews: Curtis Whitlock of Kansas City, KS and Ryan Whitlock of Portland ME. Burial will be at a later date in Mobile, AL.