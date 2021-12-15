Garland Joseph Tomkins

Nov. 4, 1937 - Dec. 11, 2021

HERRIN - Garland Joseph Tomkins, 84 of Herrin, IL, passed away at the Herrin Hospital December 11, 2021. He was born in Colesburg, IA, to Harold and Alice (Benskin) Tomkins. Garland was married to Shirley (Rincker) Tomkins she survives.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. in the Trinity Lutheran Church in Herrin. Visitation will start at 10:00 a.m. also at the church Rev. Michael Henson will officiate. Burial will be at the Stewardson Cemetery in Stewardson IL. Memorial can be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Richard Van Natta, Van Natta funeral Home in Herrin.