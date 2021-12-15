Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Garland Joseph Tomkins
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Van Natta Funeral Home - Herrin
427 S. Park St.
Herrin, IL

Garland Joseph Tomkins

Nov. 4, 1937 - Dec. 11, 2021

HERRIN - Garland Joseph Tomkins, 84 of Herrin, IL, passed away at the Herrin Hospital December 11, 2021. He was born in Colesburg, IA, to Harold and Alice (Benskin) Tomkins. Garland was married to Shirley (Rincker) Tomkins she survives.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. in the Trinity Lutheran Church in Herrin. Visitation will start at 10:00 a.m. also at the church Rev. Michael Henson will officiate. Burial will be at the Stewardson Cemetery in Stewardson IL. Memorial can be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Richard Van Natta, Van Natta funeral Home in Herrin.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Herrin, IL
Dec
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Herrin, IL
Dec
17
Burial
2:30p.m.
Stewardson Cemetery
Stewardson, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Van Natta Funeral Home - Herrin
Both my husband and myself bowled with Gar. We were all so shocked to learn of his passing. Our Deepest Sympathy to his family ~ he will be missed. Patricia & Douglas Barnes Murphysboro, IL
Patricia Barnes
Other
December 16, 2021
