Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary D. Shreffler
FUNERAL HOME
Barkley Funeral Chapel - Greenup
300 North Kentucky
Greenup, IL

Gary D. Shreffler

LERNA - Gary D. Shreffler, 60, of Lerna, IL, formerly of Flora, IL and Corry, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 30, 2021.

Friends and family are invited for a casual open house offering food and fellowship at the Greenup American Legion on Saturday June 12, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. A celebration of life service and Military Rites will begin at 4:00 p.m. Gary's last wish, that his ashes will rest in the Allegheny Mountains of Pennsylvania where he grew up. The Barkley Funeral Chapel in Greenup is assisting the family.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.barkleyfuneralchapels.com


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Greenup American Legion
112 W. Cumberland Street, Greenup, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Barkley Funeral Chapel - Greenup
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Barkley Funeral Chapel - Greenup.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.