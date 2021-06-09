Gary D. Shreffler

LERNA - Gary D. Shreffler, 60, of Lerna, IL, formerly of Flora, IL and Corry, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 30, 2021.

Friends and family are invited for a casual open house offering food and fellowship at the Greenup American Legion on Saturday June 12, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. A celebration of life service and Military Rites will begin at 4:00 p.m. Gary's last wish, that his ashes will rest in the Allegheny Mountains of Pennsylvania where he grew up. The Barkley Funeral Chapel in Greenup is assisting the family.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.barkleyfuneralchapels.com