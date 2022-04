Gene Hampson

March 11, 1932 – Jan. 1, 2021

MATTOON – The family of Gene Hampson, born on March 11, 1932, in Mattoon, is having a Memorial Service for him. He passed away Jan. 1, 2021.

The service will be at Smyser Christian Church, 1521 Whitley Point Road, Gays, on June 26, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. in the afternoon.