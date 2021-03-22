Gerald D. "Jerry" Holsapple

May, 21, 1931 - Mar. 19, 2021

GREENUP - Gerald D. "Jerry" Holsapple, 89, of Greenup, IL passed away at 9:45 PM, Friday, March 19, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the Barkley Funeral Chapel in Greenup. Private family funeral services will be held. Burial will be in the Greenup Cemetery.

Jerry was born on May 21, 1931 in Toledo, IL the son of George Kenneth and Alice (Brewer) Holsapple. He married Nora Maxine Clark on June 3, 1951 and she preceded him on March 18, 2014. Surviving are son Stan (Reta) Holsapple of Toledo; daughter Diana (Bill) Grunloh of Springfield, IL; brother, Don (Eloise) Holsapple; grandchildren Rachel (Kevin) Hoene of Effingham, Justin (Kristen) Holsapple of Toledo, Nikki Hauschild of Scottsdale, AZ, Natalie Mask (Duane West) of Nashville, TN, Anna (Jeremy) Kyle of St. Louis; ten great grandchildren: Liv, Reese, and Nash Hoene, Layla, Vada and Fae Holsapple, Jack Hauschild, Lauren and Ava Mask and Gia Kyle. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents.

Jerry was a lifelong farmer and member of the First Presbyterian Church in Greenup. He and Maxine shared many years together wintering in Florida.

Memorials may be made to the Cumberland F.F.A.