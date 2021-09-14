Menu
Gladys White
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harper-Swickard Funeral Home
720 Monroe Avenue
Charleston, IL

Gladys White

Nov. 13, 1952 - Sept. 12, 2021

LERNA – Gladys Marie White, 68, of Lerna, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 at SBLHC.

Her graveside funeral will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 17, 2021 at Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. Arrangements are with Harper-Swickard.

Gladys was born November 13, 1952 in Chicago, daughter of Walter and Betty Lou (Swinford) Akulic. She married Michael Edward White, July 24, 1993 at St. Charles, MO. He preceded her in death March 4, 2014.

She is survived by her children: Jim Lanman and wife Leah of Mahomet and Jackie Kenney and husband Eddie of Lerna; grandchildren: Nick, Ross, Ella, and Emily Lanman and Kaitlin and Graciana Kenney; one brother, John Akulic, Sr. and wife Marlene of TN; and one sister, Alice Trantham and husband Charles of Koshkonong, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Gladys was a retired RN. She was a member of the Family Worship Center and the Charleston V.F.W. Auxiliary. She loved to travel and couldn't pass up a flea market or an auction. Gladys was devoted to her family.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Roselawn Cemetery
Charleston, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Harper-Swickard Funeral Home
