Gregory Alan James
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston
2330 Shawnee Dr.
Charleston, IL

Gregory Alan James

Sept. 24, 1951 - Sept. 28, 2021

CHARLESTON, IL – Gregory Alan James, age 70, of Charleston, Illinois went to be with his Maker on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, while in the comfort of his home. A Memorial Service to honor and celebrate his life will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Wesley United Methodist Church, 2206 Fourth Street in Charleston with Reverend Tom Corum officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials in his honor may be made to the Charleston High School Performing Arts Club to be used for future musical productions and theater renovations. Gifts may be mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Greg was born September 24, 1951, in Charleston, the son of Charles and Devonna (Nickell) James. He married Bonnie LaShomb on April 25, 1992, in Charleston. In addition to Bonnie, his devoted wife of 29 years, he leaves two children, Skyler Przygoda and her husband, Noah of Nashville, Tennessee and Nathan James and his girlfriend, Josie Trevino of Woodstock, Illinois; two brothers-in-law, David LaShomb of Charleston and Ronald LaShomb of Moline, Illinois. In addition to his parents, Greg was preceded in death by two cousins.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view Greg's complete obituary or to leave condolences for his family.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Wesley United Methodist Church
2206 Fourth Street, Charleston, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of your loss Bonnie,it is a hard time to endure.
Mary Anne Davis
Friend
October 3, 2021
As an old High school and Sunday School classmate. We had not visited in many years until a class reunion. I was indeed blessed to have that reminiscing time with Greg! RIP My old friend.!
Ron Bayles
School
October 2, 2021
I will miss seeing Greg at our church fellowship hour enjoying good company and friendship.
Sue Meyer
Family
October 2, 2021
