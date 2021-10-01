Gregory Alan James

Sept. 24, 1951 - Sept. 28, 2021

CHARLESTON, IL – Gregory Alan James, age 70, of Charleston, Illinois went to be with his Maker on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, while in the comfort of his home. A Memorial Service to honor and celebrate his life will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Wesley United Methodist Church, 2206 Fourth Street in Charleston with Reverend Tom Corum officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials in his honor may be made to the Charleston High School Performing Arts Club to be used for future musical productions and theater renovations. Gifts may be mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Greg was born September 24, 1951, in Charleston, the son of Charles and Devonna (Nickell) James. He married Bonnie LaShomb on April 25, 1992, in Charleston. In addition to Bonnie, his devoted wife of 29 years, he leaves two children, Skyler Przygoda and her husband, Noah of Nashville, Tennessee and Nathan James and his girlfriend, Josie Trevino of Woodstock, Illinois; two brothers-in-law, David LaShomb of Charleston and Ronald LaShomb of Moline, Illinois. In addition to his parents, Greg was preceded in death by two cousins.

