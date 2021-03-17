Guy H. Loucks

May 11, 1941 - March 12, 2021

CHARLESTON - Guy H. Loucks, age 79 of Charleston, Illinois, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Mattoon Rehab and Health Care Center. There are no public services planned at this time. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Charleston Food Pantry or to First United Methodist Church in Mattoon and mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Guy was born May 11, 1941 in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, the son of Keith and Constance (Schmidt) Loucks. He married Nancy Miller on February 22, 1964 and she survives.

In addition to his loving wife, Nancy, he is survived by two children: Samantha Ellen Loucks (Dean Hebert) of Centennial, CO and Guy Humphries Loucks, Jr. of Tampa, FL; a grandson, Carson Groff of Charleston; and a sister, Jeanne Stroetz (Edward) of Fort Myers, FL. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Digel.

Guy was a U.S. Army Veteran, a faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Mattoon and was owner of his own telecommunications consulting company.

