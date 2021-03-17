Menu
Guy H. Loucks
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston
2330 Shawnee Dr.
Charleston, IL

Guy H. Loucks

May 11, 1941 - March 12, 2021

CHARLESTON - Guy H. Loucks, age 79 of Charleston, Illinois, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Mattoon Rehab and Health Care Center. There are no public services planned at this time. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Charleston Food Pantry or to First United Methodist Church in Mattoon and mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Guy was born May 11, 1941 in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, the son of Keith and Constance (Schmidt) Loucks. He married Nancy Miller on February 22, 1964 and she survives.

In addition to his loving wife, Nancy, he is survived by two children: Samantha Ellen Loucks (Dean Hebert) of Centennial, CO and Guy Humphries Loucks, Jr. of Tampa, FL; a grandson, Carson Groff of Charleston; and a sister, Jeanne Stroetz (Edward) of Fort Myers, FL. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Digel.

Guy was a U.S. Army Veteran, a faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Mattoon and was owner of his own telecommunications consulting company.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view Guy's complete obituary or to leave condolences for his family.



Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Mar. 17, 2021.
Soooo sorry Nancy, Samantha, Guy Jr. and Carson. Such a nice guy!!!
Pat Miller and Allan Frazier
March 17, 2021
Love from Al & Helen
March 17, 2021
To Nancy and family, so sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers for your comfort and peace.
Patti Kendall
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results