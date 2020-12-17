Menu
Harold Huffman
Harold Huffman

ARCOLA - Harold Huffman passed away peacefully due to complications from COVID-19 on December 14, 2020 at the age of 98.

Private funeral services with Military Rites conducted by the Arcola VFW and the Arcola American Legion will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Edwards Funeral Home in Arcola, IL. The Rev. Dr. Jennie Edwards Bertrand will officiate. The funeral service will be live streamed at 3:00 PM on the Edwards Funeral Home facebook page. Burial will be held in the Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, IL on Monday, December 21, 2020.

Memorials may be made to the Arcola VFW and American Legion Honor Guard.



Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Dec. 17, 2020.
