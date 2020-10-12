Helen Jewel Adkins

March 10, 1929 - Oct. 5, 2020

ASHLAND, Ohio - Helen Jewel Adkins, daughter of Archie Clayton and Lula Lautetta Allen Rook, was born March 10, 1929, in Brownfield, Missouri. She departed this life Monday, October 5, 2020, in Ashland, Ohio, at the age of 91.

On August 14, 1946, she was united in marriage to Dr. Lewis Adkins, and to this union two sons were born.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dr. Lewis, on July 12, 1994; a son, Jeff Adkins; and two grandchildren: Paige and Sean.

Helen is survived by a son, Ed Adkins, and his wife, Debra, of Ashland, Ohio; a daughter-in-law, Nancy Adkins, of Lebanon, Missouri; six grandchildren: Shannon, Brooke, Seth, Bethany, Brian, and Cassandra; a number of great-grandchildren; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

The family celebrated her life in Lebanon, MO on Oct. 10, 2020. In lieu of flowers please donations to Ethnos Missions, 134 Main Dr, Roach MO 65787