Howard Russell Ingram Jr.

Dec. 18, 1945 - March 26, 2021

NEOGA - Howard Russell Ingram Jr., age 75, of Neoga passed away at 10:45 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital.

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Loper officiating. Burial with Military Rites will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Howard was born on December 18, 1945 in Montrose, Illinois the son of Howard Russell Sr. and Almeda (McGhee) Ingram. He married Linda Hensley on December 24, 1964. She survives.

Other survivors include his son, Larry (Patty) Ingram of Toledo, IL; grandchildren: Nicole Willis and Carrie Willis; great-grandchildren: Kenneth Willis, Vanessa Fuller and Kenzi Fuller, Steven Lane Jr. and Frankie-Dean Lane.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Norma Boswell.

Howard served honorably in the United States Army during Vietnam and was awarded a Purple Heart. He retired from Crossroads Press in Effingham after over 20 years of service. He was a member of the Mattoon V.F.W., D.A.V. in Effingham, and the Graphic Arts International Union 39B. Howard enjoyed working around the house in his yard and spending time with his family. He will be missed by all those who knew him.

