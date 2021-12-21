Hubert "Sonny" Virgil Baber

May 26, 1937 - Dec. 17, 2021

MATTOON - Hubert "Sonny" Virgil Baber, age 84 of Mattoon, IL passed away Friday, December 17, 2021, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

A funeral service in his honor will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Maranatha Baptist Church, 3400 Dewitt Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938; Pastor George Jaderson will officiate with the assistance of Pastor Dan Haifley. A committal service will immediately follow in Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held the same day from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is charge of services.

Sonny was born on May 26, 1937, to the late Virgil A. and Sadie E. (McNeil) Baber. He married Saunda "Cindy" F. Graham on October 17, 1959, in Mattoon, IL at Broadway Christian Church. Sonny is survived by his wife of sixty-two years, Cindy Baber of Mattoon, IL; son, Larry A. Baber and wife Pam of Mattoon, IL; daughters: Julie L. Ethington and husband Rick of Trilla, IL, Tammy A. Donnell and husband Jim of Lerna, IL, Dina L. Jones of Mattoon, IL; grandchildren: Dwayne Baber of Mattoon, IL, Kayla Clark of Peoria, IL, Ricky Ethington and wife Melissa of Trilla, IL, Travis Ethington and wife Kallie of Trilla, IL, Dustin Ethington and wife Emily of Trilla, IL, Ashley Herbert and husband Joe of Mattoon, IL, Felicia Tucker and husband Donald of Mattoon, IL, Trevor Kirkley of St. Louis, MO; nineteen great-grandchildren; sisters: Doris Bertinetti of Tinley Park, IL, Huberta Vaughn of Taccoa Falls, GA; and beloved canine companion, Rascal. Sonny is preceded in death by his brothers: Donald, Charles, and Gene Baber.

Sonny was a crane operator for Industrial Roofing in Mattoon, IL for over thirty-five years before retiring in 2000. He was a devout member of Maranatha Baptist Church in Mattoon, IL and enjoyed attending church with his family and fellow parishioners. Throughout the years, he enjoyed watching baseball and was avid St. Louis Cardinal's fan. He was wonderful husband, and loving father and grandfather, who was a true role model to his loved ones and his memory will live on.

