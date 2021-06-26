Menu
J. Michael Bowers Ph.D.

J Michael Bowers, Ph.D

Nov. 12, 1943 - June 19, 2021

KANSAS CITY, Missouri - J Michael Bowers, Ph.D, of Kansas City, Missouri, died June 19, 2021, at his home.

Mike was born November 12, 1943, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

He received his B.A. and M.A. Degrees from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, and his Ph.D. from University of Oregon Medical School, Portland, Oregon. He was Dean of Administration at Lincoln College, Lincoln, Illinois, Sales Manager at Merrill Lynch, Clayton, Missouri, Branch Manager of UBS/Paine Webber, Clayton, Missouri, Carmel and Indianapolis, Indiana, and finally in Kansas City, Missouri.

Mike enjoyed his friends at the Lodge on Spangler Prairie in Blairstown, Missouri and spending summers at the family cabin on Eagles Nest Lake in Ely, Minnesota.

Mike is survived by his wife, Mary Kay (Syndergaard) and children: Jeffrey Michael Bowers and Sarah Jane Bowers, all of Kansas City, Missouri.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Jun. 26, 2021.
Sending prayers and condolences in your loss. CHS friends are forever. God bless you and yours.
Vickey Sue Peak
Friend
June 29, 2021
Mary Kay; I am so sorry. I don´t have contact information in order to reach you.
Judy Sunderman
Friend
June 28, 2021
Charleston High School friendships stay with us forever. I hope good memories flood your heart to ease your loss. God bless.
Vickey Sue Peak
Friend
June 26, 2021
Sorry for your loss.
Jeff Moler
June 26, 2021
