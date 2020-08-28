Jack E. Gallaher

May 10, 1935 - August 24, 2020

MATTOON - Jack E. Gallaher, age 85 of Mattoon, Illinois passed away at 1:05 PM Monday, August 24, 2020 at his residence.

A funeral service in his honor will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, Illinois 61938; Pastor Ron Dickinson will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow at Branch Side Cemetery in Gays, Illinois. The visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the service begins.

Jack was born on May 10, 1935 to the late Cyrus Wiley and Edna Jeanette (Fonner) Gallaher. He married Lyona Louise (Lexsa) on April 11, 1971 at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, Illinois. She preceded him in death on August 31, 2008. He is survived by four sons, Carl Wiley Gallaher, Jack Eugene Gallaher, and Jesse Alan Gallaher all of Springfield, Illinois, Chad Allen Gallaher of Lerna, Illinois; three daughters, Ada Marie Myers and husband Jerry of Springfield, Illinois, Shalene Lynn Jenkins and husband David of Mattoon, Illinois, Farra Adams and husband Paul of Ringgold, GA; one brother, Edison F. Gallaher and wife Kathy of Gladwin, Michigan; twelve grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one brother, Frank Gallaher.

Jack was a member of Central Community Church in Mattoon, Illinois. He honorably served our country in the United States Air Force from 1954 until his retirement in 1974; serving tours in Japan, Okinawa, Vietnam, and Taiwan. During that time, he received many outstanding achievement awards, including the Air Force Commendation Ribbon.

He was employed as an automotive mechanic at Miller and Son's Automotive in Mattoon, Illinois which later became Pilson Auto Center, where he retired in 1997. Jack held memberships at Veterans of Foreign Wars, Mattoon, Illinois; National Rifle Association; and Illinois State Rifle Association.

With his academically inclined nature, Jack was devoted to educating his children. He was a sports enthusiast who enjoyed rooting for the Green Bay Packers, cheering on his favorite NASCAR driver, Kevin Harvick, and stock car racing.

However, Jack's greatest accomplishment was his family. His love and devotion to his loved ones succeeded all. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.

