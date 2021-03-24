Jacob S. Hortenstine

June 24, 1928 - March 19, 2021

GAYS - Jacob S. Hortenstine, age 92, of Gays, IL was welcomed home at 1:31 a.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021. He immediately stood before God who said to him, "Well done my good and faithful servant." What a celebration took place with his wife, siblings and family.

Graveside services with Military Rites honoring his life will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 28 2021 at Branch Side Cemetery. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Jake was born at home in rural Gays on June 24, 1928 the 9th of 10 children to Henry and Stella (Young) Hortenstine. He married Virginia Carroll on January 7, 1951. She preceded him in death on October 3, 2018.

Survivors include children: Jeffrey (Dorothy) Hortenstine, Sarah Beth Hortenstine-Kirk, Salisa (Tom) Hortenstine Olmsted, and Henry (Jill) Hortenstine; grandchildren: Jennifer, Jammie, Julie, Jessica, Jason, Bethany, Baylee, Bostyn, Brennyn, Steffen, Cydney, Ciara, Claire, and Mitchell; great-grandchildren: Alyssa, Jacob, Abby, Jackson, Carson, Caelyn, Jace, Elyse, Ava, Gracie, Harrison, Harlow, Presley, Stella, Madisyn, Dallas, Bennett and Isabella; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jake was a lifelong farmer, avid antique gun collector and St Louis Cardinals fan, and enjoyed his sweets. Jake was a World War II Navy Veteran and lifetime member of the Gays Christian Church where he served as deacon, elder and teacher. Jake was a strong Christian man and true warrior of God his entire life. He was gifted with a beautiful voice and he used it for God's glory at church and numerous weddings and funerals.

Jake always said he wanted to die in the bed he was born in, and did. Anything "Pap" asked or told him to do, he did it without question. Jake told numerous stories of growing up as a child in a large family. He was amazed and talked often of all the work his mom did "raising that big family." He spoke also about how difficult it had to be for her to bury her first born when he was 17.

Jake was the last of his generation. In addition to his wife, parents and siblings, all cousins preceded him in death. His siblings included: Irving Hortenstine, Mark (Katherine) Hortenstine, Bob (Arthusa) Hortenstine, Hazel (Toby) Bennett, Fern (Raymond) Hill, Helen (John) Reed, Alice (Chuck) Hyink, Ruth Hale, Dan (Carolyn) Hortenstine. Also, sister-in-law, Ernestine (Tom) Carter; grandson, Jeffrey Hortenstine, son-in-law, Mike Kirk; and numerous nieces and nephews.

