Jagger Scott Gullion

Dec. 17, 2021 - Dec. 21, 2021

MATTOON - Jagger Scott Gullion, 4-day-old infant, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

He was born December 17, 2021, the son of Treighton and Alyssa (Estes) Gullion. Memorials are suggested to Memorial Account for Jagger Gullion, make checks to Treighton Gullion at any First Neighbor Bank.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in the Truth In

Grace Fellowship Church at 1304 Lakeland Blvd. in Mattoon, IL. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 29, 2021, be from 9:00 A.M. until service time in the church.

For full obituary and to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.