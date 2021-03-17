Menu
James E. Coleman Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston
2330 Shawnee Dr.
Charleston, IL

James E. Coleman, Jr.

Nov. 13, 1936 - Feb. 20, 2021

FORT WAYNE, Indiana - James E. Coleman, Jr., age 84 of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, died Saturday, February 20, 2021 in Sun City, Arizona. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston. Inurnment will follow at Janesville, Cemetery. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis or to a local animal shelter. Gifts may be left at the visitation/service or mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Jim was born November 13, 1936 in Coles County, Illinois, a son of the late Gertrude (Best) and James E. Coleman, Sr. In 1958 he married Judith A. Campbell and she preceded him in death in 2007.

Surviving is his daughter, Tina M. Williamson of Angola, IN and granddaughter, Ashley M. Williamson of Greensburg, IN; his sister, Peggy (Coleman) Ryan of Toledo, IL and brother, Carroll Coleman of Casey, IL. In addition to his parents and wife, Jim was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Coleman and a special friend, Shirley Johnston.

Jim retired from Norfolk Southern Railway in 1997 as a train dispatcher.

Visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view Jim's complete obituary or to leave condolences for his family.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Adams Funeral Chapel
2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL
Mar
19
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Adams Funeral Chapel
2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Deepest sympathy and prayers to Tina, Ashley,Carroll and Peggy. I´m proud to have called Jim my cousin.
Charlene Coleman-Smith and Carle Smith
March 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results