James Edward Dye Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Caudill-King Funeral Home
1117 Jackson Avenue
Charleston, IL

James Edward Dye, Jr.

March 26, 1960 - March 14, 2021

CHARLESTON – James Edward Dye, Jr., 60, of Charleston, The Man, The Myth, The Legend, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Missouri Baptist Hospital, St. Louis, MO. He was also known as Big Papi, Dad, Step-Dad, Son-In-Law, Brother, Son, Friend, and Best Husband Ever -- he was LOVED.

His Memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (Noon) Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home. His memorial service will be private. In Lieu of flowers, pay it forward.

He was born March 26, 1960 at Louisville, Kentucky, son of Mildred "Millie" (Spears) and James Edward Dye, Sr. He married Kathleen Geswein, and she preceded him in death. He later married Tricia Huddlestun, October 5, 2012; she survives. Also surviving are their children: Adam Dye and wife Tara of Lanesville, IN, Alex Dye and wife Kez of West Palm Beach, FL, Braden, Jake, and Meredith Drake of Charleston; grandchildren: Avery and Triston Dye and Raegan Dye; one sister: Julie of Greenville, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother: Tim Dye.

Jim was a member of Family Worship Center of Mattoon. Besides his family, and his relationship with God, coaching sports and teaching Sunday School were very important to him.

He never knew a stranger, if he saw a need, he took care of it. He often bought groceries for someone he could see was struggling, and would stop and pray with someone who was having a bad day. He silently helped others all the time.

He understood that life is short and we should make the most of every moment. By losing a brother and his first wife/mother of his boys, it made him realize how important family, friends, and making memories are.

In Jim's honor, let us love one another…. Help a stranger, reach out to someone you see struggling. He was never afraid to approach anyone. He was always trying to make someone's day brighter.

He knew this day was coming and didn't want anyone to dwell on being sad, but instead find ways to celebrate his life, and most importantly to spend time with our family and friends. While in the hospital, he said the things he was most looking forward to was time with family and God.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Harper-Swickard Funeral Home
720 Monroe, Charleston, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Caudill-King Funeral Home
I worked with Jim for 15 years at Louisville Gas and Electric. Jim was always fun to work with. I regret not keeping in touch with him. I thought of him many times. So, he was correct, life is short, don´t leave with regrets !
Dave French
March 20, 2021
Tricia: Just reading about your husband is so uplifting that you must have been very happy with him. Blessings are that we had the years God gave us with them and we are totally in His care for comfort and peace.
Bonnie (Radcliff, Kimball) Hill
March 19, 2021
Tricia, we are so very sorry for your loss. Jim was such a special person. May God give you peace especially now and always Bob and Carol
Bob and Carol Oetting
March 18, 2021
I had the chance to work with Jim at Mahindra. The very first time I met him he gave me a hug and told me he appreciate all my hard work. He was my favorite Business Manager. I will miss his kind words and sweet emails. Tricia my God be with you and your family during this difficult time.
Tameka Lawson
Coworker
March 18, 2021
Your MAgNA Family
March 18, 2021
Tricia, my heart breaks for you and your family. Your love for each other shined! Many people ever really have a chance at real love. May your beautiful memories comfort you. I am sending hugs and prayers for healing.
Lana Keigley
March 18, 2021
I had the opportunity to work with Jim for over 2 years. Always ready to take on tough assignments, speaking his mind with a ready smile. A valuable member of the team and colleague who will be missed dearly. My deepest condolences to Jim's family, may God bless you all.
Viren Popli
March 17, 2021
I offer my sincere condolences to Jim and his family. I had the opportunity to work with Jim for almost two years. I will miss Jim´ s infectious sense of humor and kindness. I remember his favorite saying was: "I appreciate you." May God bless you and your family. You will truly be missed.
Charles Thurber
March 17, 2021
Tricia & family: So sorry for your loss, every-time I talked to him, he was very friendly & positive! Love & sympathy to all of you! Missy Daugherty´s mom!
Patricia Purcell
March 17, 2021
