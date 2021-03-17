James Edward Dye, Jr.

March 26, 1960 - March 14, 2021

CHARLESTON – James Edward Dye, Jr., 60, of Charleston, The Man, The Myth, The Legend, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Missouri Baptist Hospital, St. Louis, MO. He was also known as Big Papi, Dad, Step-Dad, Son-In-Law, Brother, Son, Friend, and Best Husband Ever -- he was LOVED.

His Memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (Noon) Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home. His memorial service will be private. In Lieu of flowers, pay it forward.

He was born March 26, 1960 at Louisville, Kentucky, son of Mildred "Millie" (Spears) and James Edward Dye, Sr. He married Kathleen Geswein, and she preceded him in death. He later married Tricia Huddlestun, October 5, 2012; she survives. Also surviving are their children: Adam Dye and wife Tara of Lanesville, IN, Alex Dye and wife Kez of West Palm Beach, FL, Braden, Jake, and Meredith Drake of Charleston; grandchildren: Avery and Triston Dye and Raegan Dye; one sister: Julie of Greenville, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother: Tim Dye.

Jim was a member of Family Worship Center of Mattoon. Besides his family, and his relationship with God, coaching sports and teaching Sunday School were very important to him.

He never knew a stranger, if he saw a need, he took care of it. He often bought groceries for someone he could see was struggling, and would stop and pray with someone who was having a bad day. He silently helped others all the time.

He understood that life is short and we should make the most of every moment. By losing a brother and his first wife/mother of his boys, it made him realize how important family, friends, and making memories are.

In Jim's honor, let us love one another…. Help a stranger, reach out to someone you see struggling. He was never afraid to approach anyone. He was always trying to make someone's day brighter.

He knew this day was coming and didn't want anyone to dwell on being sad, but instead find ways to celebrate his life, and most importantly to spend time with our family and friends. While in the hospital, he said the things he was most looking forward to was time with family and God.