Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Lee Hardesty
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home
520 Oak Avenue
Neoga, IL

James Lee Hardesty

March 10, 1948 - Jan. 11, 2022

NEOGA - James Lee Hardesty, 73 of Neoga, IL, passed away at 4:00 p.m., January 11, 2022, at home. Memorials are suggested to the Donor's Choice.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022, in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, IL. Visitation will be Saturday, January 15 from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in the St. Patrick Cemetery in Trowbridge, IL, with Military Honors by the Neoga American Legion Post 458 of Neoga, IL.

For full obituary and to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.



Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Jan. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home
520 Oak Avenue, Neoga, IL
Jan
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home
520 Oak Avenue, Neoga, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.