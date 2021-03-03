Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Clinton "Jim" Hurst
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schilling Funeral Home
1301 Charleston Avenue
Mattoon, IL

James "Jim" Clinton Hurst

March 19, 1950 - Feb. 27, 2021

LERNA - James "Jim" Clinton Hurst, age 70, of Lerna passed away at 1:12 a.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at his residence.

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Brad Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Janesville Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the funeral home. The family requests casual attire.

Jim was born on March 19, 1950 in Mattoon the son of Clinton and Dorothy (Bence) Hurst. He married Charlotte Croy on May 11, 1974. She survives.

Other survivors include his daughter, Angie (Chris) Crites; son, JW Hurst (Tina Pierson); grandchildren, Bailey and Hannah Crites and Cash Hurst; four sisters and three brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and one infant brother.

Jim retired from HI-Cone after 40 years of service. He enjoyed raising and trading livestock, horseback riding and in earlier years rode in the small rodeo. Jim was an avid mushroom hunter. He was a member of the Mattoon Family Worship Center. Most of all, Jim loved spending time with his grandchildren and family. He was very involved in all their many activities. Jim will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to Lincolnland Hospice or the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Schilling Funeral Home
1301 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, IL
Mar
4
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Schilling Funeral Home
1301 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Schilling Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Angie, many prayers to you and your family!!
Jill Huffman
March 9, 2021
So sorry for the family. May God comfort you and bring peace through this sad time.
Tony Chrisagis
March 3, 2021
Kristina Allen / Tom Oakley
March 3, 2021
Prayers to you Charlotte and for your family during this time.
Linda Oye
March 3, 2021
We are very sorry for your loss. Our sincere condolences
Jerry and Gail Ferguson
March 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results