James "Jim" Larry Jones

Jan. 3, 1957 - April 2, 2022

GAYS - James "Jim" Larry Jones, age 65, of Gays, IL, passed away peacefully at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL at 11:20 PM on Saturday, April 2, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

A funeral service in his honor will be held at noon, Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938; Pastor Steve Morgan will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held in the morning from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Jim was born on January 3, 1957, the son of George W. and Hazel M. (Chronic) Jones. He married Pamela S. Marshall in Mattoon, IL, in 1988. Jim is survived by his loving wife of thirty-three years, Pamela Jones of Gays, IL; daughter, Cassie Maninfior and husband Blake of Mattoon, IL; son, Uriah Jones of Chicago, IL; two grandchildren: Logan and Eva Maninfior of Mattoon, IL; twin brother, George Jones and wife Kristi of Mattoon, IL; five sisters: Judy Rardin of Charleston, IL, Patty Rawlings and husband Ronnie of Mattoon, IL, Debbie Sprino and husband Joe of Austin, KY, Denise Cox of Mattoon, IL and Anita Pickett and husband Michael of Redbank, TN; as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Jim is preceded by his parents in death.

Jim was the former owner of Jones Baskets, where he locally sourced florist and other businesses with his talents. With a passion for politics, he was a staunch democrat that boldly shared his views and opinions for all to hear. On Saturday evenings, Jim could be found "partying" in the basement: listening to music and enjoying a drink.

He was a wonderful husband and father, and devoted Pawpaw to his two grandchildren, Logan and Eva. Jim was a kind-hearted man with an unforgettable laugh. He touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in his honor or share a memory with the family.