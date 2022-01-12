Menu
James Raymond "Jim" Lang
FUNERAL HOME
Schilling Funeral Home
1301 Charleston Avenue
Mattoon, IL

James "Jim" Raymond Lang

July 30, 1956 - Jan. 6, 2022

MATTOON - James "Jim" Raymond Lang, age 65, of Mattoon, passed away at 2:28 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at St. Louis University Hospital.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery with Jerry Ellis speaking. The family requests casual attire.

Jim was born on July 30, 1956, in Mattoon, the son of Raymond Lang and Geraldine (Hayes) Lang. He married Lisa (Miller) Lang on December 30, 1983.

Survivors include his wife; son, Garrett Lang of Mattoon; brother, Mike (Lyn) Lang of The Villages, FL; nieces and nephews: Elizabeth Lang of FL, Sarah Miller, Clark Miller of Charleston, IL, Lauren Miller of Mattoon, IL, Hannah Walker of Mattoon, IL, Londen Miller of Mattoon, IL, Millie Miller of Mattoon, IL; brother-in law, Tom (Gina McDaniel) Miller of Mattoon, IL; and in-laws, Bob (Ann) Miller of Mattoon, IL.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ron Lang; and sister, Charlotte Lang.

Jim worked for 27 years as the superintendent at The City of Mattoon Water Treatment Plant. He enjoyed many hobbies, like 4-wheeling and biking. Jim was a handyman, and liked fixing things and working on sound systems. He was also a Star Wars fan. Jim will be greatly missed.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to Bike Trail in Mattoon. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Jan. 12, 2022.
I was so sad to hear about Jim´s passing. Jim was a fine man with a wonderful family. Among his other good qualities, Jim was a very intelligent and friendly man. May God bless his family members and his many friends. I know he will be missed. My condolences to all.
Henry Weaver
Family
April 16, 2022
I was so saddened to read this. I worked with Jim at Central National Bank in the late 70's. He was such a nice young man. We had lots of laughs together working the drive up teller window. Sending my sympathies to the entire family.
Merrie Henderson
Work
January 12, 2022
