Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Robert Martin
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
1200 Wabash Ave
Mattoon, IL

James Robert Martin

July 18, 1928 - Dec. 21, 2020

MATTOON - James Robert Martin, age 92 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 9:00 PM, Monday, December 21, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family and wife Vivian of seventy years in Mattoon, IL.

A funeral service honoring his life will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938. Pastor Doug McClellan will officiate. A private committal service will immediately follow in Dodge Grove Cemetery. The visitation will be held at 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Jim was born July 18, 1928 in Carbondale, IL the son of the late Clyde and Katherine (Rockenmeyer) Martin. He married Vivian Louise Porter on August 24, 1950 in Murphysboro, IL. She survives. Other survivors include his children: Robert Martin and wife Tracy of Mattoon, IL, Judy Jines of Mattoon, IL, Elizabeth Jones of Mattoon, IL; four grandchildren: Leana Koontz and husband Josh of Charleston, IL, Ryan Donaldson and wife Shannon of Urbana, IL, Sean Jones and wife Payge of Lino Lakes, MN, Vanessa Hunter of Mattoon, IL; five great-grandchildren: Willow, Indy, Lincoln, Watson, and Xander; his sisters: Sue Glasco and husband Gerald of Marion IL, and Rosemary Parks and husband Phil of Amarillo, TX.

After receiving a Master's in Science and Education at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, IL, Jim worked as assistant superintendent and interim superintendent of Mattoon School District from 1966-1987. Holding many offices in the Lion's Club, he was honored as Lion of the Year multiple times. Proudly, Jim served his country in the US Army from 1946-1948 until he was honorably discharged.

Jim will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him. Flowers are welcome. Donations may be made to donor's choice.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in his honor or share a memory with the family.



Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Dec. 23, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
1200 Wabash Ave, Mattoon, IL
Dec
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
1200 Wabash Ave, Mattoon, IL
Dec
24
Committal
Dodge Grove Cemetery
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Uncle Jim put many a mile on his family cars driving to/from Chicago and Gainesville to visit with Momma (the late Dorothy Porter Gunn) and bring her to Mattoon for sewing marathons and other fun adventures with Aunt Vivian and himself. With his trademark meaningful pauses, Uncle Jim's eulogy for Momma honored their mutual respect, love and admiration. I'll always imagine him tucked into a chair with a pile of books, magazines or newspapers and offering interesting insightful comments in conversations. I recall stopping over in Mattoon on the way back to Chicago with a vintage ironing mangle loaded in my car I'd driven far to retrieve for my linens and to my delight he knew exactly what it was and hurried out to see it because he had used one in his youth as part of his chores and even enjoyed sharing a few tips! Love, peace and harmony to everyone affected by his passing. Heaven's emptying our earthly tables quite too fast this year. - Charlene (niece)
Charlene Hild
December 23, 2020
So sorry to hear of Uncle Jim's passing. I have many fond memories of family reunions and visits to Mattoon to see him and Aunt Vivian and family Cousins Robert, Judy and Jane. My sincerest prayers to you all during this difficult time. Lord bless.
Bill Connor
December 23, 2020
Mary Jo Hild
December 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Uncle Jim will be missed. My heart aches because of the emptiness he leaves behind but my heart rejoices because he´s home with Jesus and other loved ones! God bless you all and give you peace.
Cindy Coffel
December 23, 2020
Uncle Jim was a kind hearted, great story teller, and loving human being. May he rest in peace.
Dotty Hild
December 23, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results