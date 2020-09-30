Janet Lee Rich

Nov. 5, 1934 - Sept. 27, 2020

MATTOON - Janet Lee Rich, age 85 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 4:20 a.m., Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Champaign-Urbana, IL.

A funeral service in her honor will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL; Pastor Brad Brown will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Dodge Grove Cemetery.

Janet was born on November 5, 1934 in Mattoon, IL to Vernon Augusta and Gladys Vesta (Cross) Branson. She married Rayburn "Ray" Lee Rich on September 2, 1956; he preceded her in death on February 17, 2016. She is survived by two loving daughters, Kim R. Welton and husband Mark, Sandy D. Lucier and husband Mike; three grandchildren, Tyler Lucier and wife Heidi, Alexa Lucier, Macey Welton; two great-grandchildren, Isabelle and Bryson Lucier; and one brother, Jim Branson, all of Mattoon, IL. She is preceded in death by three brothers, Keith, Bob, and Bud Branson; and one sister, Dalene Irwin.

As an interior decorator, she had a keen eye for fashion, décor, and gardening. With a heart-of-gold and beaming smile, Janet radiated kindness and warmth. She was a dear friend to many. Always present in all aspects of her family, Janet cherished all the experiences and memories made throughout the years. Mrs. Rich was a God-loving woman, devoted wife, and adoring mother and grandmother. She truly touched the lives of many and her legacy will live on.

