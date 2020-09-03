Janet McAlister Clark

June 24, 1944 - Sept. 1, 2020

MATTOON - Janet McAlister Clark, age 76, of Mattoon passed away at 9:58 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, 1804 South 9th Street, Mattoon, Illinois 61938 with Pastor Dennis Strawn officiating. A private graveside service will be held at Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the church. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Janet was born on June 24, 1944 in Effingham, Illinois the daughter of Virgil C. and Velma E. (Matlock) Weaver. She married Jacob "Jack" W. Hines and later Bernard "Bernie" McAlister. Both preceded her in death. She later married her darling husband, Reverend Robert C. Clark on June 26, 2010. He survives.Other survivors include her two loving daughters, Julie (Steve) Runyon and Jill (Jason) Callahan; numerous foster children and all those who called her "mom"; grandchildren, Emilie Ann Weaver, Faith Haugh, Jacob Callahan and Gunner Runyon; and sister, Joye Heal. In addition to Jack and Bernie, Janet was preceded in death by her parents and one infant brother, "Jackie."

Janet was a well-known and well respected leader in the community. She served in positions at both Mattoon and Neoga School districts, Lake Land Community College and Eastern Illinois University. She wore many hats during her years with EIASE, including her role as principal at Kansas TLC. Currently she was trustee at the 1st Baptist Church in Mattoon and Executive Director at Mattoon Community Food Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her honor may be given to the Mattoon Community Food Center, P.O. 126, Mattoon, Illinois 61938, the Central Illinois Rural Teacher Corps Fund or the First Baptist Church of Mattoon. For full obituary or to express online condolences, please visit www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.