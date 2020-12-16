Menu
Jean Beaird
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Schilling Funeral Home
1301 Charleston Avenue
Mattoon, IL

Jean Beaird

April 25, 1926 - Dec. 14, 2020

MATTOON - Jean Beaird, age 94, of Mattoon passed away at 9:20 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Mattoon Healthcare.

Private graveside services honoring her life will take place at Dodge Grove Cemetery with Pastor Matthew Foreschle officiating. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Jean was born on April 25, 1926 in Macomb, IL the daughter of William A. and Lula (Vincent) Bryan. She married Keith B. Beaird on June 7, 1948. He preceded her in death on July 13, 1977.

Survivors include her daughter, Carol Idleman of Mattoon, IL; son, Michael (Sandra) Beaird of Chesterfield, MO; stepdaughter, Gloria Clark of Bushnell, IL; grandsons, Adam and Matthew Johnson; granddaughter, Amanda, Beaird; several step grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Jean was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard A. Bryan; and stepdaughter, Linda Derry; grandson, Bryan Johnson; son-in-law, Ralph; step son-in-law, David.

Jean was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Mattoon where she served as an Elder and was active in the Ruth Circle group. She was also a member of the Mattoon Golf and Country Club.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the First Presbyterian Church of Mattoon. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Dec. 16, 2020.
Carol, sorry for the loss of you mother. My deepest sympathy.
Rebecca Doss
December 26, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Jacob Masulis
December 25, 2020
Carol. I'm very sorry to hear about the loss of your Mom. My condolences to you and your family.
Michael Cobb
December 19, 2020
So sorry for your loss Carol, many conversations with your mom when she would come for her hair appts. Lots of memories!
Lisa Bond
December 17, 2020
Carol, I was so sorry to see the passing of your mother.
Jane Stuttle Kline
December 16, 2020
