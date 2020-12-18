Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jean Butler
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Schilling Funeral Home
1301 Charleston Avenue
Mattoon, IL

Jean Butler

Jan. 19, 1935 - Dec. 15, 2020

MATTOON - Jean Butler, age 85, of Mattoon passed away at 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Services will take place at a later date. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Jean was born on January 19, 1935 in Hurst, IL the daughter of Franklin K. and Lucy Elizabeth (Phillips) Brumitt. She married Howard Eugene Butler on January 23, 1953. He preceded her in death on March 26, 2017.

Survivors include her sons: Randy (Kathy) Butler of Sullivan, IL and David (Jody) Butler of Des Moines, IA; grandchildren: Jeremy (Megan) Butler of Mattoon, IL, Sarah (Mike) Gentry of Bethany, IL, Elizabeth Reed (Al Ruge) of Mattoon, IL, Joshua Butler of Decatur, IL, Aubrey Hernandez of Ankeny, IA and Adam Lafond of Bourbonnais, IL; and ten great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Jean was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers and two sisters.

Jean was a member of Broadway Christian Church, loving her faith and God. She was married to her soul mate, Howard, and they enjoyed 64 years of marriage before his passing. Most of all, Jean cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jean's neighbors Doug Brock and Greg and Marla Calhoun.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Dec. 18, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schilling Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My late mom and Jean were dear friends from their days together at the bank. To Jean´s family, please accept my heartfelt condolences for the loss of a lovely lady.
Dave McKinney
December 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Went to church with your parents. Worked with Jean at First Mid for many years. God Unless your Family
Marilyn Burton
December 20, 2020
I´m so sorry for your loss. I always enjoyed visiting with your parents at the cross county mall flea markets.
DENISE PIATT
December 19, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results