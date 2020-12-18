Jean Butler

Jan. 19, 1935 - Dec. 15, 2020

MATTOON - Jean Butler, age 85, of Mattoon passed away at 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Services will take place at a later date. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Jean was born on January 19, 1935 in Hurst, IL the daughter of Franklin K. and Lucy Elizabeth (Phillips) Brumitt. She married Howard Eugene Butler on January 23, 1953. He preceded her in death on March 26, 2017.

Survivors include her sons: Randy (Kathy) Butler of Sullivan, IL and David (Jody) Butler of Des Moines, IA; grandchildren: Jeremy (Megan) Butler of Mattoon, IL, Sarah (Mike) Gentry of Bethany, IL, Elizabeth Reed (Al Ruge) of Mattoon, IL, Joshua Butler of Decatur, IL, Aubrey Hernandez of Ankeny, IA and Adam Lafond of Bourbonnais, IL; and ten great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Jean was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers and two sisters.

Jean was a member of Broadway Christian Church, loving her faith and God. She was married to her soul mate, Howard, and they enjoyed 64 years of marriage before his passing. Most of all, Jean cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jean's neighbors Doug Brock and Greg and Marla Calhoun.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.