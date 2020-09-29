Jeanne Louise Siford

July 29, 1932 - Sept. 21, 2020

MATTOON - Jeanne Louise Siford, age 88, of Mattoon passed away at 5:54 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at her residence.

Graveside services honoring her life will take place at 11:30 a.m. at Dodge Grove Cemetery on Monday, October 5, 2020 with Pastor Steve Morgan officiating. Preceding that, a visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:20 a.m. at Schilling Funeral Home.

Jeanne was born on July 29, 1932 in Palestine IL, a small town along the Wabash River near the Indiana border; she was the much treasured and only child of Gerald and Vera (Henry) Wood. She married Alden E. Siford on August 20, 1976, and after enjoying a long and beautiful partnership, he preceded her in death on June 19, 2010.

Survivors include sons, Terry Dale Betty of Mattoon, IL and Max J. Betty and wife Arlene of Lerna, IL; three step daughters, Stephanie Upton and husband Travis, Melissa Por and husband Michael also of Lerna and Jennifer Pullen and husband Andrew of Paris, IL. In addition to numerous members of her extended family, Jeanne is also survived by a circle of steadfast friends.

Prior to her husband's passing, Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; stepson, Rick Siford; and two step-grandchildren, Brian Siford and Ricky Siford.

From the late 1960's to the mid-80's, Jeanne worked as a book-keeper and office manager for the Smith-McCrocklin Insurance Agency; she later attended classes at Lake Land College to obtain her real estate license and was employed in that capacity until her retirement in 2000.

Jeanne viewed church attendance as a pleasure and a necessity as well as an obligation, and had served as a deaconess at Mattoon's First Christian Church.

Graceful and gifted with a natural sense of rhythm, Jeanne once considered moving to Chicago or New York City to pursue a career in professional dance; appreciative of music in general, her personal preferences included jazz, classical music, folk music from the 1960's, the "Motown sound," and modern rock and pop hits. An animal enthusiast from day one, Jeanne enjoyed the companionship of many pets throughout the years, including a young feral dog captured on an uncle's ranch in Colorado and an assortment of cats and kittens which had the good fortune to find their way to her doorstep. But whether throwing together a feast for a houseful of family and friends or having colorful adventures while road-tripping with her husband Al, Jeanne was always the happiest in the presence of her loved ones. She will be sorely missed.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the Coles County Animal Shelter or Camp New Hope. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.