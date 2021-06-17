Jeannine Manning

Jan. 16, 1929 - June 14, 2021

CHARLESTON – Jeannine Manning, 92, of Charleston, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 at SBLHC.

Her graveside Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. Arrangements: Caudill-King.

Jeannine was born January 16, 1929 in Charleston, daughter of Thomas E. and Mildred (Justice) Newell. She married Raymond H. Manning; he passed away September 28, 2001. She is survived by their children, Jackie L. DeHollander of Charleston and Tony R. (Nancy L.) Manning of Gainesville, TX, and two grandchildren, Rebecca L. DeHollander of Eugene, OR and Mackenzie Manning of Gainesville, TX. She was also preceded in death by her parents and brother, Junior Newell.

Jeannine was a member of the Bushton Christian Church, the Moose Lodge, and V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary.