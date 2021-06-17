Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Jeannine Manning
FUNERAL HOME
Caudill-King Funeral Home
1117 Jackson Avenue
Charleston, IL

Jeannine Manning

Jan. 16, 1929 - June 14, 2021

CHARLESTON – Jeannine Manning, 92, of Charleston, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 at SBLHC.

Her graveside Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. Arrangements: Caudill-King.

Jeannine was born January 16, 1929 in Charleston, daughter of Thomas E. and Mildred (Justice) Newell. She married Raymond H. Manning; he passed away September 28, 2001. She is survived by their children, Jackie L. DeHollander of Charleston and Tony R. (Nancy L.) Manning of Gainesville, TX, and two grandchildren, Rebecca L. DeHollander of Eugene, OR and Mackenzie Manning of Gainesville, TX. She was also preceded in death by her parents and brother, Junior Newell.

Jeannine was a member of the Bushton Christian Church, the Moose Lodge, and V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Roselawn CemeteryRoselawn Cemetery
1481 W. State, Charleston, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Caudill-King Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tony I was very sorry to read of your mothers passing. Will keep your family in my prayers.
Debbie Spence Creech
Other
June 17, 2021
