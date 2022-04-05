Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Jeffery David Landsaw
1953 - 2022
BORN
1953
DIED
2022

Jeffery David Landsaw

Oct. 20, 1953 - March 30,2022

CHARLESTON - Jeffery David Landsaw, 68, of Charleston, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2022. Jeff was born on October 20, 1953, the son of Floyd and Bertha Landsaw, they proceeded him in death.

Jeff is survived by his brother Gary (Deb) Landsaw of Charleston; his niece Heather (Ryan) Linning of Lasalle/Peru; and great nieces: Payton and Berklee Linning.

Jeff was a graduate of Charleston High School and attended EIU University. He proudly served in the United States Army. He loved to go hunting and fishing. Jeff also enjoyed skydiving, reading and never turned down a good conversation.

Central Cremation Center of Forsyth, IL assisted the family with arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.



Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Apr. 5, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.