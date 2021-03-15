Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Jennifer Jo Thomas
FUNERAL HOME
Edwards Funeral Home
221 East Main Street
Arcola, IL

Jennifer Jo Thomas

Aug. 5, 1958 - March 12, 2021

ARCOLA - Jennifer Jo Thomas, 62 of Arcola, IL passed away at 9:40 PM on Friday, March 12, 2021 at her residence.

Private funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main St., Arcola, IL. Burial will follow in the Arcola Cemetery. The funeral and burial will be private (family only). The service will be streamed lived on the Edwards Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at the Funeral Home. The family requests for everyone to wear a mask.

Jennifer was born on August 5, 1958 in Mattoon, IL. She was a daughter of Roy Lee and Kathleen Jo (Holloway) Armstrong. She married Michael Stephen Thomas on September 3, 1988 in Arcola, IL.

She is survived by her husband, Mike Thomas; eight children: Sarah Bailey and her husband Alvino of Lockport, IL, Patrick McCullough and his wife Rebecca of Humboldt, TN, Heather Yadon and her husband Shawn of Alpine, TX, Meghann McCullough of Mahomet, IL, Matthew McCullough of Arcola, IL, Beth Gatrost and her husband Jeff of Independence, MO, Katie Barnes and her husband Greg of Tahlequah, OK and Marty Thomas of Arcola, IL; twelve grandchildren: Aidan, Andrew, and Kaitlyn Bailey, Ryan McCullough, Emy Yadon, Madeline and Blake Pilkington, Jaxson McCullough, Ava Gatrost, Gage, Garin and Taytum Barnes and one more on the way; one brother, Jeff Armstrong and his wife JoEllen of Altamont, IL; and one sister, Heidi Kirklin and her husband Marc of Prattville, AL.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Jennifer was a 1976 graduate of Mattoon High School. She earned her Associates Degree in Nursing at Lake Land College. She served as a Registered Nurse at Burnham Hospital in Champaign, IL for one year before accepting a position at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL where she worked as a Registered Nurse and would go on to become an educator for the Eastern Illinois Regional Office of Education.

Jennifer enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking but most of all spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Marty Thomas Scholarship Fund.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Mar. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Edwards Funeral Home
221 East Main, Arcola, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Edwards Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mike, so sorry to hear about Jennifer we are thinking of you and the family after hearing of her passing. Take care buddy and keep the memories close.
Rick Duckett
March 16, 2021
I will always remember what a wonderful nurse Jennifer was. She was always pleasant, smiling and kind, and such a hard worker. Prayers for her family.
Brenda Cooper
March 16, 2021
Jennifer was a kind, gentle person and a caring wonderful nurse. She was an excellent role model for all her Health Occ students. Deepest sympathy to Jennifer´s family
Sally Leitch
March 16, 2021
Thinking of all the Thomas family and sorry for your great loss. May the favorite memories that each of you have of Jennifer give you comfort now, and joy and guidance as the years go by. Andrea McGarvey
Andrea McGarvey
March 16, 2021
Andy & Tammy White
March 16, 2021
I loved seeing Jennifer working with the health occ students at SBLHC she was fantastic And getting to know her. What an awesome nurse and person. RIP Jennifer
Debbie Butts
March 15, 2021
I too went to nursing school with Jenny and JoEllen. We had some great times not only in school but after. Jenny always had a smile and loved working with the occupational health students. Prayers for peace during this difficult time.
Kim Jones
March 15, 2021
So sorry to hear this. I went to nursing school with Jenny and JoEllen. Jenny was the sweetest person. I remember admiring her for successfully juggling school and, at the time, five children. Sincere sympathies to her entire family.
Lisa Shepherd, APRN
March 15, 2021
Sincerest sympathies to all, so sorry to see this. I knew Jennifer from working at Sarah Bush Lincoln. She was a very kind, sweet and caring nurse.
Patti Kendall, RN
March 15, 2021
JENNIFER FAMILY. SORRY FOR LOSS SENDING THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS TO WHOLE FAMILY
Kelly Armstrong
March 15, 2021
Mike and family so sorry for you lose
Michael T Conlin
March 15, 2021
Jenny go fly high in heaven! You are free of pain now. We so manys as kids together ..i will forever cherish them..all my love to your family !!
Jackie Karrick
March 15, 2021
What a shock this was for me to read. My cousin was the sweetest person in the world. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Jeanie Creath
March 15, 2021
