Jenny Thomason

Jan. 23, 2020 - Aug. 17, 2020

CHARLESTON – Jenny Thomason, born Genevieve Maxine Milburn, age 95 of Charleston, passed away on August 17, 2020 at Charleston Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Born, January 23, 1925 in Chicago, Illinois, she was the daughter of Elmer T. and Lena Cloteel (Pierce) Milburn.

Jenny is preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Max Thomason and her youngest son, Michael Thomason.

She is survived by four children, Tari Thomason of Phoenix, Arizona, Jim Thomason of DeMotte, Indiana, Randy Thomason of Wheatfield, Indiana, Deb Thomason of Chesnee, South Carolina; her brother, Neal Milburn of Ephrata, Washington; her sister, Sharon Finney of Charleston, Illinois; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Jenny was a graduate of Charleston High School. As a young woman during WWII, she went to Indianapolis to work in a factory to support the war effort. She attended Utterback's Business College in Mattoon, where she met her husband.

Jenny co-owned and worked with her husband in Thomason's Market. Jenny later worked at Brown Shoe Company and after it closed, she went to school to be a Nurse's Aide and worked in area nursing homes until she retired. She also became a Real Estate Agent and co-owned and worked with her husband in Coles Realty. Jenny was an Avon lady and was the recipient of many company awards.

Jenny was a woman with a deep and abiding faith. As a long-time member of the Charleston Bible Church she looked forward to hosting a weekly Bible Study in her home.

Due to COVID-19, there will be a private graveside service. A memorial service will be scheduled in the future when it is safe to do so. Memorials may be made to Lincolnland Hospice and mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920. Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to leave condolences for the family.