Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jerry E. Lawrence
FUNERAL HOME
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston
2330 Shawnee Dr.
Charleston, IL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Mar, 25 2022
2:00p.m.
Roselawn Cemetery
Send Flowers

Jerry E. Lawrence

Dec. 18, 1943 - Mar. 20, 2022

MATTOON - Jerry E. Lawrence, 78, of Loxa, Illinois passed away peacefully Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Odd Fellow Rebekah Home in Mattoon, Illinois. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 25, 2022, at Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., Friday at Adams Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in the Roselawn Cemetery.

Jerry was born December 18, 1943, in Parkersburg, Illinois, the son of Maurice and Beulah Lucille (Knackmus) Lawrence. He married Betty Smith on May 6, 1968, in Murphysboro, Illinois. Betty preceded him in death on January 15, 2021.

Jerry is survived by his two sons: Maurice Edward (Sherry) Lawrence, and Steven Douglas (Tasha) Lawrence; grandchildren: Shay (Brandon) Westfall, Shelby Colclasure, and Justin Parmer; two great-grandchildren: Eli Adam Colclasure, and Cohen Westfall; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Betty.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view full obituary.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Mar. 23, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Roselawn Cemetery
1285 West State Street, Charleston, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.