Jerry L. Meyer

May 25, 1936 - Aug. 10, 2021

LOMBARD - Jerry L. Meyer, age 85, of Lombard, died August 10, 2021.

Jerry was the beloved husband for 61 years of Alice Evelyn Graham; loving father of Tom (Teri) Meyer, Jan (Rob) Costello and Ken (Anouchka) Meyer; adored grandfather of Alexandra, Connor, Ryan and Molly; brother of Joe (Elsa Ann) Meyer and Susie (Tim) Newell; and uncle of many special nieces and nephews.

Born May 25, 1936, in Mattoon, IL, Jerry was a 1953 graduate of Mattoon High School, received his Bachelor's Degree in 1957 from the University of Illinois and his Master's Degree in 1961 from the University of Colorado. He was a member of the Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity.

Jerry taught at Thornton Fractional Township High School from 1957-1960 and was a counselor at Glenbard East High School from 1960-1995. He received the Award for Education Excellence - Those Who Excel in 1978.

Jerry was a former member of Mattoon First United Methodist Church, Itasca Presbyterian Church and Elmhurst Presbyterian Church. Most recently he was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Wheaton. He had been an 8th Grade Sunday School / Confirmation Teacher from 1975 – 2021.

Jerry received his Eagle Scout Certification in 1950. He was a member of the Lombard Station Condo Board from 2018-2021. He enjoyed gardening, running, biking, home renovations, reading, travel and loving his wife.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, September 18, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Wheaton, 715 N. Carlton, Wheaton.

The service will also be streamed live - visit firstpreswheaton.org/livestream.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Wheaton, 715 N. Carlton, Wheaton, IL 60187 or the American Cancer Society, 1801 S. Meyers Road, Suite 100, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181.

Arrangements by Brust Funeral Home, Lombard. Info www.brustfuneralhome.com or 888-629-0094.