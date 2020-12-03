Menu
Jesse L. Sanderson
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020

NEOGA - Jesse L. Sanderson 83, of Neoga, passed away at 12:47 AM, Wednesday December 2, 2020 in the HSHS St. Johns Hospital in Springfield, IL.

He was born May 26, 1937 in Tuscola, IL, the son of Luther and Nettie V (Hendrix) Sanderson. In accordance with his wishes Cremation Rites will be accorded and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

The Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga, IL is assisting the family.online condolences may be expressed at www.swengel-odell.com.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Dec. 3, 2020.
Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home
