Jessie Downey
1980 - 2021
BORN
1980
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Markwell Funeral Home - Casey
200 N. Central Ave.
Casey, IL

Jessie Downey

May 22, 1980 - Oct. 3, 2021

TERRE HAUTE, Indiana - Jessie Marie Anderson Downey, 41 years of age, of Terre Haute, IN, passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Jessie was born on May 22, 1980 in Kalispell, MT, to Charlotte Anderson. When Jessie was very young she and he mother moved back to Indiana to be closer to family members. She and her mother lived in Vincennes and Bicknell. Jessie was a 1998 graduate of North Knox High School.

Jessie is survived by her lifetime partner Wayne Briggs. Her uncles and aunts: Don (Paula) Anderson of Birdseye, IN, Mike (Judy) Anderson of Zionsville, IN, Denise (Steve) Cofer of Kalispell, MT, and Marilyn (Bryce) Waggoner of Lebanon, OH. She is also survived by numerous cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Brian Downey; her mother Charlote Anderson; her grandparents Merlin and Betty Anderson; her Aunt Barbara; and Uncle Howard Atkinson; and her cousins: Tod Cofer and Tanner Anderson.

Jessie's wishes were to be cremated. A celebration of life will be celebrated at a later date yet to be determined.

To view the full obituary and send a condolence message, visit www.markwellfuneralhome.com. Markwell Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
