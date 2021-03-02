Jessie Irene Derwort Hines

March 5, 1923 - Jan. 22, 2021

LEHIGH ACRES, Florida - Jessie Irene Derwort Hines, 97, formerly of Charleston IL, went to meet her Maker on January 22, 2021, in Lehigh Acres, FL. Jessie lived a long, fulfilling life, raising a large family, pursuing personal hobbies, and being a caregiver to a sizeable number of older relatives and friends.

Jessie was born, according to some records, on March 5, 1923, in Somerset, KY to George Powell and Effie Johnson Powell. She was the middle child with four brothers and four sisters, who all predeceased her. She graduated from Somerset High School, then moved to Akron, Ohio, where she met Bernard Derwort. He was an instructor at a Goodyear plant where she worked. He didn't show favoritism, but he did marry her in 1945. They had seven children and moved throughout the Midwest following teaching jobs at several universities. She belonged to Epsilon Sigma Pi in Charleston, IL (Eastern Illinois University), a women's sorority that performed community service. She also belonged to the Women's Club and played bridge in a number of groups. Dr. Derwort passed away in 1970.

Jessie got reacquainted with an old family friend back in Somerset. That reacquaintance led to her marriage to Lt. John W. "Bill" Hines in 1974. She was now back in her hometown and was one of three sisters married to three brothers! With the children gone, she took up the game of golf (with Bill's influence), once making a hole-in-one, and developed a passion for flower gardening. It was in Somerset where she cared for several aging relatives and friends. Bill passed away in 2007.

Jessie was predeceased by both husbands; a daughter Janette; two sons: Jeffery and Michael; and a stepdaughter Melinda Brown. She is survived by four sons: John Derwort (Gail) of Mooresville NC, James Derwort (Sue) of Marissa IL, Joe Derwort (Ann) of Lewisville, TX, Jerry Derwort (Bonnie) of Lehigh Acres, FL, and a stepson John W. Hines, Jr. of Louisville, KY. (Joe passed away in February) Also surviving are several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jessie had the most positive outlook on life and was always quick with a beautiful smile. She will be missed dearly by all who were blessed to have known her.