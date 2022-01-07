Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Jewell Leslie Gilbert
FUNERAL HOME
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
1200 Wabash Ave
Mattoon, IL

Jewell Leslie Gilbert

Died on January 3, 2022

MATTOON - Jewell Leslie Gilbert, age 72, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 4:39 a.m., Monday, January 3, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

A funeral service in her honor will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, January 10, 2022, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938. Reverend Derold Doughty will officiate with the assistance of Reverend Duane Pope. The visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

For a full obituary please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
1200 Wabash Ave, Mattoon, IL
Jan
10
Service
1:00p.m.
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
1200 Wabash Ave, Mattoon, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I delivered Jewell and Jacks mail for 26 years, lovely people. And Jewel´s mom´s mail also. My thoughts and prayers are for the family
Jill Huffman
Work
January 12, 2022
So sorry to hear of Jewel´s passing. We bonded when she was a resident at Heartland in Neoga and I loved caring for her. She was in a lot of pain but we would share scriptures, talk of our families and pray for each other as I was doing her treatments. I know she will be missed by all who new her. God took one of the best!
Suzanne McKibben
January 8, 2022
