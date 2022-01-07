Jewell Leslie Gilbert

Died on January 3, 2022

MATTOON - Jewell Leslie Gilbert, age 72, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 4:39 a.m., Monday, January 3, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

A funeral service in her honor will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, January 10, 2022, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938. Reverend Derold Doughty will officiate with the assistance of Reverend Duane Pope. The visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

For a full obituary please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome.