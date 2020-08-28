Joan Braun

Dec. 4, 1933 - Aug. 25, 2020

MATTOON - Joan Braun, age 86 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 10:15 PM Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home in Mattoon, IL.

A funeral mass in her honor will be held at a later date. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Joan was born on December 4, 1933 to the late Henry and Winnie (Loving) Stifle. She married Robert Braun on January 19, 1952 in Effingham, IL; he preceded her in death on March 10, 2005. Joan is survived by one daughter, Marsha Hudson and fiancé Roger Peterson of Mattoon, IL; two sons, Tom Braun and wife Susan of Mattoon, IL and Jeff Braun and wife Sharon of Landrum, SC; seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Lou Turner; and one grandchild, Michelle (Whitley) Kersten.

Joan was a faithful member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon, IL. She earned her Dental Assistant degree from Lady of the Woods College, Terre Haute, IN. Joan was employed as a dental assistant for Dr. Dettro in Mattoon, IL for several years.

As a social butterfly, Joan enjoyed being surrounded by her closest friends, engaging in good conversations. In her quiet time, she could be found reading an interesting book or taking in a movie. She was an avid sports fan and loved the Chicago Cubs.

Above all, Joan was a committed mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She treasured every moment spent with family and friends. Memories of her will live on in the hearts of the ones she loved.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.