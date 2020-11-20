John E. Fugate

Sept. 17, 1971 - Nov. 15, 2020

MATTOON - John E. Fugate, age 49 of Mattoon, IL passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at his residence.

A private family service will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938.

John was born September 17, 1971 to the late John and Leora Ann (Richeson) Fugate. He married Michelle Cobb in 1990, she passed away in 2000. He later married Julie Proffitt on April 26, 2005 in Charleston, IL; she survives. He is also survived by two daughters, Meagan Fugate of Champaign, IL, Macey Basham and husband Landon of Wichita Falls, TX; one son, Dalton Fugate and wife Shoko of Jacksonville, NC, two step-daughters, Alicia Rauch of St. Petersburg, FL, Jessica Condron and husband Chris of Effingham, IL, and one step-son, Colton Pettyjohn and wife Keisha of Mattoon, IL; three brothers, Kenny Morrow and wife Kelly of Mattoon, IL, David Fugate and wife Laurie of Mattoon, IL, Mike Fugate of Mattoon, IL; ten grandchildren, Maddy, Hazel, Hunter, Hayden, Lincoln, Christian, Conner, Elsey, Liam, and Hunter. He was preceded in death by one brother, George Fugate.

John was a member of the First Baptist Church in Mattoon, IL. He was employed by Eastern Illinois University in the food service department for many years.

An animal lover at heart, John shared a special bond with his dogs, cats, and pet donkeys. Some of his favorite past times were spent outdoors, soaking in mother nature, hiking on trails, and mushroom hunting. John was an avid Cubs fan who had the pleasure of celebrating a World Series win in 2016. John had a keen eye for shopping and could always spot a good bargain.

Family was a source of pride for John, his most valued time and memories revolved around the ones he loved so dearly. With his blended family he would affectionately tease that they were a twisted rendition of the Brady Bunch. John will be lovingly remembered.

Memorials in his honor may be made to the Coles County Animal Shelter, 6818 N. County Road 1120E Charleston, IL 61920.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in his honor or share a memory with the family.