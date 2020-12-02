John "Bowie" Edward Jewell

June 24, 1955 - Nov. 28, 2020

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Johnny was born June 24, 1955 in Tuscola, IL, the son of the late Earl Jewell and Irene (Owen) Jewell.

Survivors include three daughters: Jessica (James) Baker of Hindsboro, IL, Mandy Jewell of Litchfield, IL, and Rhea (Efrain) Montalvo of New Braunfels, TX and a son, Cody Jewell of Charleston, IL; three sisters: Rose (Don) Salter of Paris, IL, Anna Curry of Clinton, IN and Linda (Wayne) Study of Clinton, IN. He was preceded in death by a sister, Lois Anderson, and two brothers: Paul and Ronnie Jewell.

John leaves 10 grandchildren: Aaliyah Persson, Damien Hernandez, Elias Jewell, Yanamariz Montalvo, Angelina Montalvo, Kaiden Jewell, Ethan Montalvo, Waylon Baker, Tevin LeNard and Evan Jewell.

Johnny enjoyed the country life, hunting and fishing. He loved visiting with family and friends. He loved to make others laugh and was known for his jokes (dirty ones included).

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life this upcoming June, 2021; location to be arranged.