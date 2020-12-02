Menu
Search
Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Edward "Bowie" Jewell
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020

John "Bowie" Edward Jewell

June 24, 1955 - Nov. 28, 2020

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Johnny was born June 24, 1955 in Tuscola, IL, the son of the late Earl Jewell and Irene (Owen) Jewell.

Survivors include three daughters: Jessica (James) Baker of Hindsboro, IL, Mandy Jewell of Litchfield, IL, and Rhea (Efrain) Montalvo of New Braunfels, TX and a son, Cody Jewell of Charleston, IL; three sisters: Rose (Don) Salter of Paris, IL, Anna Curry of Clinton, IN and Linda (Wayne) Study of Clinton, IN. He was preceded in death by a sister, Lois Anderson, and two brothers: Paul and Ronnie Jewell.

John leaves 10 grandchildren: Aaliyah Persson, Damien Hernandez, Elias Jewell, Yanamariz Montalvo, Angelina Montalvo, Kaiden Jewell, Ethan Montalvo, Waylon Baker, Tevin LeNard and Evan Jewell.

Johnny enjoyed the country life, hunting and fishing. He loved visiting with family and friends. He loved to make others laugh and was known for his jokes (dirty ones included).

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life this upcoming June, 2021; location to be arranged.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.